iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stake Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.