iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.68. 22,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

