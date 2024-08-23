iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.68. 22,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.
About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.
