iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate index. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. IBDD was launched on Jul 9, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.