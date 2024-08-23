iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 10,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 71,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 2.76% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

