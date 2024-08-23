iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 9,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF accounts for 2.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 15.39% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

