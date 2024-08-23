iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

BATS REM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

