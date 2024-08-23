iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.83. 6,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 16,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Austria ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWO. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,965,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

