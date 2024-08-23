iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). Approximately 315,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,323,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.99 ($0.05).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.