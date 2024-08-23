iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. 1,168 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 41.90% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

