iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,350,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

