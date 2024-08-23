iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 1%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.25. Approximately 7,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 78,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

