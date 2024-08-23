iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 1%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.25. Approximately 7,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 78,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.