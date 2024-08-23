iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.88

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.88 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 7986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 459,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

