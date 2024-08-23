iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.11

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 4365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

