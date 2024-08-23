iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4836 per share. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF
The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.
