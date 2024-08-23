IsoEnergy Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for IsoEnergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IsoEnergy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price target on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IsoEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.02. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

