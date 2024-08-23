Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

