Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Itron by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

