Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

ITRI opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 27.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Itron by 27.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth $18,758,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 136.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

