James Anthony Clark Sells 33,331 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LSI Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
LYTS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
LSI Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on LSI Industries
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LSI Industries
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.