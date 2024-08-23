James Anthony Clark Sells 33,331 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LYTS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

