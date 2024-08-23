James B. Gattoni Buys 20,000 Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

PAL stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000.

PAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

