Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.31

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.31 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 62.50 ($0.81). Jardine Matheson shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.65 million, a P/E ratio of 223.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80,714.29%.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

