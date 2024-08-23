JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in JD.com by 79.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 203,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

NASDAQ JD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

