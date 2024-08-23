Jennifer Rock Sells 3,650 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,857.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,208 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $169,510.72.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $53.57 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,676,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 80,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

