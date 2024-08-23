Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAIZ) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

