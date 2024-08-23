JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

FROG opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

