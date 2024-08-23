JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

View Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.