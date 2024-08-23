JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JinkoSolar Price Performance
Shares of JKS stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $38.65.
JinkoSolar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
