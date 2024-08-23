John Bean Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

JBT stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

