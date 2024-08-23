John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 0.4%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 1,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8,577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,607,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,446,000 after buying an additional 67,817,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,639,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

