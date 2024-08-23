John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 0.4%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 1,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
