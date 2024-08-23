John S. Mengucci Sells 10,000 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CACI International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $468.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $473.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.26.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.78.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.
