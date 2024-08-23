John S. Mengucci Sells 10,000 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CACI International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $468.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $473.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.78.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

