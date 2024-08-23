John Tomovcsik Sells 1,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84.

IRM opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

