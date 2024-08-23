Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $167.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $388.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

