Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Purchases 21 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.83) per share, with a total value of £336.63 ($437.41).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.02) per share, with a total value of £406.80 ($528.59).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.10) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($482.43).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,609 ($20.91) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,774.14, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.39) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.19) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.90).

View Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.