Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Purchases 21 Shares

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.83) per share, with a total value of £336.63 ($437.41).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.02) per share, with a total value of £406.80 ($528.59).
  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.10) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($482.43).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,609 ($20.91) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,774.14, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.39) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.19) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.90).

View Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.