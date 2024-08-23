Jonathan Faddis Sells 2,353 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $196.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $512,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.