Jonathan Faddis Sells 2,353 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $196.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
