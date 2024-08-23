Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,838 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,212,424.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,581,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,578,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MORN stock opened at $310.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.61 and a 12 month high of $330.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

