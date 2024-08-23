JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 22,728.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JOYY by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in JOYY by 53.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 16,203.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

