JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $39.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HESM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

