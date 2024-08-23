JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $165.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

KEYS opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

