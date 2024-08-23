JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 179,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,885. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $618.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

