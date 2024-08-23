JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $270.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.96.

NYSE LOW opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $595,000. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $256,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

