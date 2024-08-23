JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Down 1%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 567 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.37). 702,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,152,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573 ($7.45).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 651.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.67.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,068.97%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.