JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Shares Down 0.8%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.49 and last traded at C$36.49. 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.96.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

