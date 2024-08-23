Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Trading Down 9.6%

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business.

