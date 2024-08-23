Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Juventus Football Club Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.
About Juventus Football Club
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.
