jvl associates llc Has $1.02 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $176.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.