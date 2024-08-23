Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kanzhun

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.