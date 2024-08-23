Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 326,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

