Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KPTI stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
