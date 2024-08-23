Kathleen D. Scott Sells 12,500 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

