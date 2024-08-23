Kathleen D. Scott Sells 12,500 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %
ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPRY
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.