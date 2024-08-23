KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.