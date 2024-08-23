KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KEY

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.